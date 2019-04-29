Compass Minerals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-97.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $417.5M (-4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cmp has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.