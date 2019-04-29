C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.98B (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chrw has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.