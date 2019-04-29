Lattice Semiconductor Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $96.01M (-2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lscc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.