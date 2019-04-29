Archrock Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+650.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $239.45M (+12.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aroc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.