USANA Health Sciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.2M (-6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, usna has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.