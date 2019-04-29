CAI International Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.96M (+21.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cai has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.