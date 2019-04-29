BAML expects GM to ride out tough Q1

Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects General Motors (GM +1.3% ) to report a drop in North America adjusted EBIT when it reports earnings later this week. The firm sees a less favorable volume/mix associated with production downtime on GM's large SUV and extra launch costs from the ongoing changeover/launch of the K2XX/T1XX platform.

BAML is still positive on Buy-rated GM looking beyond the tough quarter and tough macro environment.

"We continue to believe that GM's core business is well managed, while the company continues to take decisive action on addressing underperforming segments (GME sale, potential future exit of Korea), which is encouraging," writes analyst John Murphy.

"At the same time, we continue to believe that GM is one of the best positioned companies over the longer term, as its autonomous mobility on demand efforts, combined with the overlay of OnStar, puts the company in a unique competitive position. This should become more obvious as the technology is deployed and commercialized over time," he adds.

BAMl's price objective of $63 on GM reps +50% upside potential.