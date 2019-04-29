Raymond James shrugs off ad-revenue concerns at Spotify

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has fallen 0.9% after an earnings report that saw subscriber growth but disappointed some observers with its ad-supported revenues.

Raymond James is unconcerned, though, with analyst Justin Patterson reiterating a Strong Buy, noting the dip in ad support is more than made up for by "winning back churned listeners and less ARPU pressure from product mix."

The ad-supported revenue isn't a structural challenge, he says. "Core subscriber trends remain fine and the improved user experience is driving better engagement." (h/t Bloomberg)

He has a price target of $172, now implying 25.5% upside from $137.