Amedisys Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $460.83M (+15.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amed has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.