Denny's Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $149.01M (-4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, denn has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.