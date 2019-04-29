Nanometrics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-68.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.82M (-21.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nano has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.