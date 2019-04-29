Suspected insider trading in Anadarko prompts SEC asset freeze

The SEC says it obtained an asset freeze in connection with suspected insider trading in Anadarko Petroleum (APC +0.1% ) leading up to the company's takeover offer from Chevron.

A U.S. District Judge in Manhattan granted the freeze over accounts linked to suspicious purchases between Feb. 8 and April 1 by unknown buyers of APC shares, who the SEC said could have made $2.5M in illicit profits, according to a court filing.

The SEC says a combined 1,650 call options were purchased across four transactions during the period; each purchase accounted for a large portion of such call purchases on each particular day.