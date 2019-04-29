KKR & Co. Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $370.51M (-3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kkr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.