New York Community Bancorp Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $268.24M (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nycb has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.