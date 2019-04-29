Ingersoll-Rand Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.5B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ir has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.