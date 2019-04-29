Phillips 66 Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+17.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $366.55M (+3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, psxp has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.