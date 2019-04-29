Zebra Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.88 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+7.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zbra has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.