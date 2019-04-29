Medidata Solutions Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $172.12M (+15.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mdso has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.