Noble Energy upgraded, Anadarko Petro downgraded at J.P. Morgan

Noble Energy (NBL +1.8% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $32 price target while Anadarko Petroleum (APC +0.2% ) is cut to Neutral from Overweight with a $75 price target at J.P. Morgan.

While NBL shares have climbed ~50% YTD, the stock has materially underperformed the peer group over a one-year, three-year and five-year basis, says JPM analyst Arun Jayaram, who expects significant improvement in corporate break-evens during 2019-21 alongside the start-up of the Leviathan project in the eastern Mediterranean Sea as well as improved performance from the company's U.S. onshore segment.

On APC, Jayaram believes the stock is baking in an acquisition premium associated with the recent bids from Chevron and Occidental Petroleum.