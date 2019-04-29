Advanced Micro Devices Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (-23.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 19 downward.

