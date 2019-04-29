Akamai Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+29.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $698.33M (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, akam has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.