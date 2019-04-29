Concho Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-24.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+11.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cxo has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.