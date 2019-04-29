Flex Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.41B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, flex has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.