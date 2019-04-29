Coherent Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (-56.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $369.11M (-23.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cohr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.