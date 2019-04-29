Ashland Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-20.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $680.96M (-30.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ash has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.