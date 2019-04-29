M.D.C. Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $597.26M (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, mdc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.