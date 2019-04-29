Potential Ingersoll-Rand, Gardner Denver deal positive for both, Stanley says

Ingersoll-Rand (IR +6.5% ) rallies to new all-time highs after WSJ reported yesterday that the company is near a deal to merge its industrial segment with Gardner Denver (GDI +17% ) under a Reverse Morris Trust.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski sees such a move as favorable for both companies, as the new IR would be a stand-alone, pure-play HVAC company with leading market positions, which would generate substantial multiple expansion, while GDI could unlock significant value in IR's compressor business.