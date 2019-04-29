BBVA Q1 NII improves Y/Y on lower financing costs

BBVA Q1 net attributable profit of €1.16B ($1.30B), or €0.16 per share, improved from €1.00B, or €0.14 per share, in Q4 2018 and fell from €1.29B, or €0.18 per share in Q1 2018.

Q1 net interest income of €4.42B slide from €4.69B in Q4 2018 and improved from €4.29B in the year-ago quarter; improvement from the year-ago quarter resulted from lower financing costs, except for Spain and Rest of Eurasia.

Q1 net profit by region vs. year-ago: