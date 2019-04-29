BBVA Q1 NII improves Y/Y on lower financing costs

BBVA Q1 net attributable profit of €1.16B ($1.30B), or €0.16 per share, improved from €1.00B, or €0.14 per share, in Q4 2018 and fell from €1.29B, or €0.18 per share in Q1 2018.
Q1 net interest income of €4.42B slide from €4.69B in Q4 2018 and improved from €4.29B in the year-ago quarter; improvement from the year-ago quarter resulted from lower financing costs, except for Spain and Rest of Eurasia.
Q1 net profit by region vs. year-ago:
Spain -- €345M vs. €404M.
U.S. -- €127M vs. €196M.
Mexico -- €627M vs. €567M
Turkey -- €142M vs. €200M.
South America -- €193M vs. €157M.
Rest of Eurasia -- €16M vs. €48M.
Q1 return on tangible equity fell to 11.9% vs. 14.1% in Q4 and 14.0% in the year-ago quarter.
Q1 efficiency ratio of 48.1% improves from 49.3% in Q4 and 49.4% in the year-ago quarter.
Tangible book value per share of €5.94 at March 31, 2019 increased from €5.86 at Dec. 31, 2018.
