IPO markets looking frothy as Chewy.com and WeWork file

Things are already a bit perky in the IPO markets, and today brings an S-1 filing for Chewy.com - the online arm of PetSmart. Then there's news that WeWork a few months back confidentially filed to go public.

WeWork - which recently raised money at a $47B valuation - would likely be the year's 2nd-largest IPO. Chewy.com is likely to have a valuation closer to about $5B (one wonders what Pets.com bagholders must be thinking).

Other IPOs this year include TradeWeb, Lyft, and Pinterest.