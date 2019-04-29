Fitch Ratings positive on Delta's financials

Fitch Ratings affirms its BBB- long-term default rating on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and keeps a Stable outlook. Key snippets from Fitch's report are posted below.

"Delta's ratings reflect the company's market position as one of the leading network carriers in the U.S., its manageable debt balances, strong FCF generation and solid operating margins. Delta's credit metrics are supportive of the rating and have remained fairly steady over the past year."

"Fitch believes that Delta will be able to maintain credit metrics supportive of an investment-grade rating even in a moderate-to-harsh economic downturn. Over the intermediate-term, Fitch believes that Delta's ratings could move higher as leverage trends below 2x and as pension obligations continue to decline."

"Capital spending will remain high this year at around $4.7 billion, down from $5.2 billion last year as the company goes through a major re-fleeting period. Delta expects to take delivery of 87 aircraft in 2019. Capex will remain elevated for the next several years as the company replaces some 35% of its mainline fleet by 2023. Although projected capital spending is high, Fitch believes that the company retains a good deal of financial flexibility that can be exercised in a downturn, including order deferrals, parking older aircraft and financing unencumbered assets, which Delta currently values at around $17 billion."