ADM powers 6% as BMO upgrades, CEO Luciano buys $1M in shares

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM +5.8% ) shares reclaim losses suffered following the company's disappointing Q1 earnings, as BMO Capital upgrades to Outperform from Market Perform with a $51 price target to reflect an "expected earnings inflection starting later this year."

BMO's Kenneth Zaslow anticipates "change driven by a structural improvement in operations, a benefit from non-recurring items and possible catalysts that include a U.S.-China trade resolution."

While ADM missed its Q1 earnings number, Zaslow believes that its "underlying fundamental recovery coupled with internal actions should create an acceleration of earnings power over the next several years."

Meanwhile, Baird maintains its Outperform rating on ADM but trims its price target to $48 from $54, saying a potential China trade deal remains the central focus and will be a key earnings driver in H2, with any resolution a positive catalyst.

Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal Weight rating and $47 price target, saying a spinoff of ADM's ethanol business would be a smart thing to do but likely would not rate as a game changer for the stock.

Finally, CEO Juan Ricardo Luciano disclosed the purchase of 23,657 shares today at $42.30/share, totaling a bit more than $1M; he now directly owns 569K ADM shares.