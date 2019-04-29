Texas Roadhouse -8% as labor costs pinch

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reports comparable restaurant sales increased 5.2% in Q1 at company restaurants and 4.3% at domestic franchised outlets.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales fell 128 bpd to 17.9% of sales on higher labor costs. "Much of the labor increase was driven by wage rate and other labor inflation that currently does not show signs of abating," notes TXRH management.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse are down 8.30% in AH trading.

