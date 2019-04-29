Credit Acceptance Q1 forecasted collection rates rise

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Q1 adjusted net income of $153.6M, or $8.08 per share, rises from $118.9M, or $6.11 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share figure beats the consensus estimate by 22 cents.

Changes in forecasted collection rates increased forecasted net cash flows by $16.7M for total loans, comprised of $0.5M increase for dealer loans and $16.2M for purchased loans.

Q1 consumer loan volume rose 0.4% Y/Y by unit and 5.1% by volume; number of active dealers increased 9.9%, while average unit volume per active dealer fell by 8.6%.

Q1 provision for credit losses $14.5M vs. $23.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted return on capital in excess of cost of capital was 6.5%, unchanged from Q4 2018 and vs. 5.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

