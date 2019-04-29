Intricon shakes up management

Medical device maker IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) announces the following management changes:
Effective May 1, industry veteran and former Inogen President & CEO Ray Huggenberger will join the board.
Also effective May 1, board member Philip Smith will assume the Chairman's role succeeding Michael McKenna who will not seek re-election.
CFO Scott Longval will assume the additional role of Chief Operating Officer.
Michael Geraci promoted to SVP of Sales & Marketing.
Dennis Gonsior promoted to SVP of Global Operations.
Gren Gruenhagen promoted to SVP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs.
