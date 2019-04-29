Intricon shakes up management

Medical device maker IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) announces the following management changes:

Effective May 1, industry veteran and former Inogen President & CEO Ray Huggenberger will join the board.

Also effective May 1, board member Philip Smith will assume the Chairman's role succeeding Michael McKenna who will not seek re-election.

CFO Scott Longval will assume the additional role of Chief Operating Officer.

Michael Geraci promoted to SVP of Sales & Marketing.

Dennis Gonsior promoted to SVP of Global Operations.

Gren Gruenhagen promoted to SVP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs.