Investors play it safe as stocks little changed

Stocks eked out minimal gains, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite tallying new all-time highs, but investors mostly waited and watched ahead of a ramp-up in corporate earnings reports throughout the week, this week's FOMC meeting and the April employment report.

"This may be the busiest week of everything in terms of catalysts," said National Securities chief market strategist Art Hogan. "It makes sense for us to be sideways heading into that at best."

Among the S&P sectors, financial stocks (+0.9%) benefited from some sector rotation and an increase in U.S. Treasury yields, as the two-year and 10-year yields both climbed 3 bps to 2.30% and 2.54%, respectively.

The communication services sector (+0.9%) was aided by Alphabet, which rose 1.2% ahead of the company's earnings report.

On the flip side, the rate-sensitive real estate (-1.1%) and utilities (-0.6%) groups showed relative weakness.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.3% to $63.50/bbl, steadying after Friday's big pullback.