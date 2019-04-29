Alphabet -5% on revenue miss

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) -5.4% reports Q1 results that beat profit estimates but missed on revenue.

Revenue breakdown: Google Properties, $25.7B (consensus: $26.26B); Google Network Members' Properties, $5.04B ($5.22B); Google Other, $5.5B ($5.67B); Other Bets, $170M ($172.2M).

Google operating income was $9.3B versus the $10.78B consensus with Other Bets losses of $868M versus the -$639.8M.

Total TAC was $6.9B compared to the $7.26B consensus.

Capex was down from last year's $7.3B to $4.6B.

Operating margin was 18% ex-fine or 23% with fine compared to the 21.2% consensus.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Alphabet beats by $1.74, misses on revenue (April 29)