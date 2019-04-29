MGM Resorts tops EBITDA expectations

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) reports revenue growth of 23% in Macau to $734M in Q1 and adjusted property EBITDA of $191M for the quarter vs. $152M a year ago.

Revenue from Las Vegas Strip properties was flat compared to a year ago at $1.4M. Vegas properties churned up adjusted EBITDA of $404M (-10% Y/Y). RevPAR was up nicely at the Bellagio ($276), MGM Grand ($175), Mandalay Bay ($192), Mirage ($177) and Park MGM ($135). Overall Las Vegas RevPAR was up 3.7% Y/Y.

Regional property revenue was up 21% and adjusted EBITDA rose 24% as the MGM Springfield factored in positively.

Overall EBITDA was up 5% to $740M vs. $730M consensus.

"We remain focused on achieving our 2020 targets of $3.6 billion to $3.9 billion in consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and significant growth in free cash flow," says MGM CEO James Murren.

MGM -1.02% AH.

