Yum China +3% after comparable sales beat

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) reports comparable sales increased 4% in Q1 to double the +2% mark expected by analysts. The KFC chain saw a 5% jump in same-store sales, while Pizza Hut recorded a 1% comp..

The company's restaurant margin improved 60 bps to 18.5% of sales during the quarter.

Yum China opened 837 restaurants during the quarter to end with a store count of 8,653.

Shares of Yum China are up 2.77% in AH trading to $45.99.

