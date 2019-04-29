Molina up 2% after hours on Q1 beat, guidance raise

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 4,119 (-11.3%); premiums: 3,952 (-8.6%) due to loss of New Mexico Medicaid contract, resizing of Florida Medicaid contract and the related transition out of all but two regions.

Net income: 198 (+85.0%); EPS: 2.99 (+82.3%).

Cash flow ops: 249 (-36.8%).

Medical care ratio: 85.3% (-0.9%).

2019 guidance: Revenue: ~$16.4B from ~$16.3B; premium revenue: ~$15.9B from ~$15.8B; medical care ratio: ~86% from 86.7 - 87.0%; net income: $680M - 710M from $600M - 630M; EPS: $10.50 - 11.00 from $9.25 - 9.75.

