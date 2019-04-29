CNO Financial Q1 operating EPS rises Y/Y ex-items

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Q1 net operating income of $65.8M, or 41 cents per share, increased from $64.8M, or 38 cents per share, when excluding significant items and earnings on the long-term care ceded block in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share earnings trails consensus estimate by 4 cents.

Q1 total revenue of $1.02B rose from $1.01B a year earlier; compares with consensus estimate of $951.9M.

Total first-year collected premiums from segments of $391.5M compares with $331.1M in the year-ago quarter, while total collected premiums from segments increased to $941.5M from $928.1M.

Conference call on April 30 at 10:00 AM ET.

