AK Steel's higher flat-rolled price propels Q1 earnings beat

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) +3.7% after-hours as it easily beats Q1 earnings expectations, adjusted EBITDA jumps 36% Y/Y to $161M and revenues rose 2% to nearly $1.7B.

On an unadjusted basis, AKS posted a net loss of $4.5M, or $0.01/share, including the $77.4M Ashland Works closure charge.

AKS says Q1 results benefited from a high proportion of annual customer contract renewals, which helps to reduce the volatility in its business.

Q1 flat-rolled shipments fell 3% Y/Y to 1.39B tons but selling price per flat-rolled ton rose 6% to $1,112.

AKS issues in-line FY 2019 earnings guidance, seeing EPS of $0.48-$0.54 vs. analyst consensus estimate.