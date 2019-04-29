Western Digital -5.6% on EPS miss, weak revenue mix

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) -5.6% after reporting in-line Q3 revenue with an EPS miss. Peer Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) is down 1.1% .

Revenue breakdown: Client Devices, $1.63B (last year: $2.31B); Client Solutions, $804M ($1.04B); Data Center and Devices, $1.25B ($1.66B).

HDD units were 27.8M (consensus: 28.06M) with Client compute at 12.9M (12.54M), Non-compute at 9.3M (9.58M), and data center at 5.6M (5.94M).

ASP was $73 versus the $67.02 consensus.

Gross margin was 25.3%, below the 27. 9% estimate.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here. Guidance will come on the call.

Press release / Presentation

Previously: Western Digital EPS of $0.17 (April 29)