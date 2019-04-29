Harmonic -9.6% as video headwinds hit revenues

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) has slipped 9.6% after hours after revenues fell by double digits and missed expectations in its Q1 results.

The company's loss per share widened to $0.05 from a year-ago loss per share of $0.01, and revenues fell to $80.1M.

"During the first quarter, our Cable business performed as anticipated, while increased customer interest in video SaaS caused a headwind for our Video business," says CEO Patrick Harshman. But operational execution was solid, he says, and they expect a strong cable ramp in the second half along with results from a growing pipeline of video SaaS activity.

SaaS and service revenue made up 34.6% of the total, vs. 29% a year ago, and gross margin in that area rose 500 bps on a non-GAAP basis, to 61.3%.

Cash was $69.9M, up $3.9M from last quarter.

It's guiding to Q2 revenues of $80M-$90M, gross margin of 52.5-53.5%, and EPS of -$0.11 to -$0.05. For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $385M-$430M, gross margin of 50-53.5%, and EPS of -$0.19 to $0.27.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

