Tenet up 3% after hours on Q1 beat, EPS guidance raise

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 4,545 (-3.3%).

Net loss: (19) (-119.2%); non-GAAP net income: 56 (-5.1%); loss/share: (0.18) (-118.8%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.54 (-5.3%).

Cash flow ops: 10 (-91.2%).

Q2 guidance: Revenues: $4.4B - 4.8B; net income continuing ops: ($5M) - 4M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $625M - 675M; EPS: ($0.05) - 0.38; non-GAAP EPS: $0.29 - 0.63.

2019 guidance: Revenues: $18.0B - 18.4B (unch); net income continuing ops: $17M - 117M from $15M - 115M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $2.65B - 2.75B (unch); EPS: $0.16 - 1.10 from $0.14 - 1.08; non-GAAP EPS: $2.08 - 2.59 (unch); cash flow ops: $1.070B - 1.375B (unch).

Shares are up 3% after hours.

