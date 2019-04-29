EPR Properties +1.4% after Q1 beat-and-raise

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) advances 1.4% in after-hours trading after boosting guidance for 2019 adjusted FFO per share to $5.30-$5.50; compares with consensus estimate of $5.42.

Confirms 2019 investment spending guidance of $600.0M-$800.0M; now expects disposition proceeds of $300M-$400M vs. prior range of $100M-$200M.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $1.36, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $1.32, increased from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, investment spending was $174.6M and disposition proceeds totaled $37.7M.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $135.7M rose from $135.1M a year ago.

Sees payoff of the mortgages associated with Schlitterbahn waterparks of ~$190.0M during Q2.

Previously: EPR Properties beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (April 29)