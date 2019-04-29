Trex Q1 earnings miss reflects new product start-up costs

Trex (NYSE:TREX) -13% after-hours as it misses Q1 earnings expectations and guides Q2 revenues below Wall Street estimates, forecasting $195M-$205M vs. $29M analyst consensus.

Trex says startup costs and related manufacturing inefficiencies associated with production at its new Enhance Naturals and Basics decking hurt residential gross profit by ~$10M and significantly reduced throughput during Q1.

The company says it made a profile change to the Trex Enhance decking board in March to increase throughput and began to see substantially improved production rates at the end of the quarter.

Trex says capacity also was constrained by two equipment failures at its Nevada facility which resulted in the loss of two production lines for more than 30 days each, which also will affect throughput in Nevada until the end of June.

Q1 consolidated gross margin was 38.6%, representing gross margins of 40.2% from Trex Residential and 20.5% from Trex Commercial; the company forecasts ~40% consolidated gross margin for FY 2019.