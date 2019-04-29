SBA Communications tops high end on AFFO in Q1

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) topped the high end of the range for estimates on its adjusted funds from operations and boosted its full-year outlook off a strong Q1.

Site leasing revenue rose 5% (7.2% excluding currency effects), and AFFO came in at $236.1M, up 8.1% (10.9% excluding currency effects).

Tower cash flow was $362.9M, up 7% (up 8.8% excluding forex). Net income was $26M, down 17.5%, and EBITDA was $345.6M, up 8.4%.

In Q1, SBA purchased 54 communication sites for $36.1M in cash, and built 72 towers. As of quarter's end, it owned or operated 29,687 sites (16,289 in the U.S.). It's agreed to buy 256 additional sites for $123.9M total; most of those acquisitions will be consummated by the end of Q3.

It now guides to full-year site leasing revenue of $1.823B-$1.843B; EBITDA of $1.379B-$1.399B; and AFFO of $922M-$973M. Tower cash flow is seen at $1.467B-$1.487B.

