Alliance Data holder ValueAct restructures equity investment

Alliance Data Systems' (NYSE:ADS) largest shareholder, ValueAct Holdings, exchanged 1.5M of its 5,207,646 shares of ADS common stock for 150,000 shares of newly designated class of series A non-voting convertible preferred stock.

ValueAct says the transaction has no bearing on its commitment to ADS; its economic interest in ADS remains unchanged.

"With my Partner Kelly Barlow's position on the board of a company that is subject to highly complex banking regulations, considering the company's current strategic initiatives, we felt it was prudent to restructure our equity investment," said ValueAct President and Chief Investment Officer Mason Morfit.