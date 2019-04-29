Higher production powers Q1 beat at Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +3.1% after-hours as it reports a strong Q1 earnings beat, as higher production at its North Dakota shale holdings more than made up for weaker crude and gas prices.

CLR says Q1 production climbed 16% Y/Y to more than 332K boe/day, including an 18% increase in oil production 194K bbl/day and a 12% gain in natural gas output to 830M cf/day.

CLR's Bakken production jumped 24% Y/Y to 199.4K boe/day, and the company completed 55 gross operated wells during Q1 with first production, which flowed at an average initial 24-hour rate per well of 2,300 boe/day (80% oil).

The company also maintained FY 2019 production guidance of 190K-200K bbl/day of oil and natural gas output of 790M-810M cf/day, and reiterated its budget of $2.6B.