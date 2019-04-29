Brixmor Q1 NOI growth helped by rent, hurt by Sears/Kmart

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Q1 FFO of $142.8M, or 48 cents per share, compares with $154.8M, or 51 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share FFO of 48 cents beats the average analyst estimate by a penny.

Same-property NOI rose 2.0% Y/Y, with same-property base rent contributing 160 basis points, partly offset by a 50-basis point effect from Sears/Kmart.

Q1 total revenue of $291.1Ml, in-line with consensus estimate, declined from $316.8M a year ago.

Reaffirms previously announced NAREIT FFO per diluted share and same-property NOI growth expectations for 2019.

Conference call on April 30 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Brixmor Property beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (April 29)